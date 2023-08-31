Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Short Interest Down 7.4% in August

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 228,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Up 5.2 %

BIOX stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.25. 97,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.79 million, a PE ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,942,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 471,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 35.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 128.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares during the last quarter. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

