Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Biogen Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $267.36. 1,012,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,266. Biogen has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.04.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 771.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Biogen by 176,592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $362,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Biogen by 726.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

View Our Latest Report on BIIB

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.