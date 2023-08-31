Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Biogen Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BIIB stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $267.36. 1,012,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,266. Biogen has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.04.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.
BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.
