Bitcoin Diamond 1-Day Volume Tops $25,577.97 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $11.54 million and approximately $25,577.97 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00158605 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00050457 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 121.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00026946 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00026677 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000211 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003811 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

