Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Short Interest Down 9.4% in August

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of BCSAW stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,173. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

