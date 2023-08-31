Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Stock Price Up 2%

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.
Blue Prism Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64.
About Blue Prism Group
Blue Prism Group Plc engages in the development and provision of robotic process automation software. It offers its solutions to financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, telecoms, public sector, retail, and hospitality industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, The Americas, and APAC and Japan Operations.
