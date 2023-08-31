BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in August

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,400 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the July 31st total of 311,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 290,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,606. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHF. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 146,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 41.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 137,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

