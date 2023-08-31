Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Update

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,444,200 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 1,666,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.7 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDRBF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,032. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

