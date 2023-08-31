boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Update

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,600 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 3,470,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

boohoo group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BHHOF remained flat at $0.45 during trading on Thursday. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

