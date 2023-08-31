Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Trading Down 1.3 %

BORUF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.32.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

