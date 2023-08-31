BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. BOX updated its Q3 guidance to $0.37-0.38 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.46-1.50 EPS.

NYSE BOX opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.77, a PEG ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. BOX has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $398,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,560.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,671,910. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BOX by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

