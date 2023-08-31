BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. BOX updated its Q3 guidance to $0.37-0.38 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.46-1.50 EPS.
BOX Stock Performance
NYSE BOX opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.77, a PEG ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. BOX has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $34.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at BOX
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $398,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,560.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,671,910. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BOX
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BOX
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 3 Online Retailers To Revamp Your Shopping List With
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Following Grayscale’s Legal Victory
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- The Top 5 High Yield Blue Chip Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.