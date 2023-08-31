Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Short Interest Update

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 4,680,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Bright Green Price Performance

Shares of Bright Green stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.47. 848,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Bright Green has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Green

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGXX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Green during the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Green in the second quarter valued at $146,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Green in the third quarter valued at $846,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bright Green in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Green in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

