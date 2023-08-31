BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.25

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.25 and traded as high as C$3.37. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.36, with a volume of 142,130 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.65 to C$3.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTB.UN
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.