Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 184.7 days.

Bunzl Price Performance

OTCMKTS BZLFF remained flat at $34.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

