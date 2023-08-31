Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 111.0 days.

Calian Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLNFF remained flat at $39.37 during midday trading on Thursday. 26 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173. Calian Group has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Calian Group from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

About Calian Group

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.