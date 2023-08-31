Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,569,200 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 1,747,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,426.5 days.
Several brokerages have commented on CBWBF. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
