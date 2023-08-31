Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CFPZF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canfor to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Canfor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canfor

Canfor Stock Up 4.5 %

Canfor Company Profile

OTCMKTS:CFPZF traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.24. 2,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598. Canfor has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96.

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.