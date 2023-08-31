CashBackPro (CBP) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003858 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $102.06 million and $135,573.23 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00020871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014975 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,959.54 or 1.00098402 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.95985929 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $119,423.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

