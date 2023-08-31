Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Catalent updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.62-$0.96 EPS.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of CTLT opened at $48.98 on Thursday. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.65, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Catalent news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,940.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,577 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $65,774,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $63,088,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Catalent by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,423,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after buying an additional 1,287,018 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 549.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,196,000 after buying an additional 1,109,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,315,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,648,000 after purchasing an additional 525,992 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Catalent

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.