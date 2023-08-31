Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Catalent updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.62-$0.96 EPS.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of CTLT opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 222.65, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.23. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 71.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Catalent

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.