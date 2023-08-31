CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Update

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at CB Financial Services

In other news, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 7,700 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $144,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,760. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $266,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CBFV stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.17). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBFV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

