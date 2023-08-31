CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0415 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $33.46 million and $5.08 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00020944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017943 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014886 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,003.37 or 1.00065184 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0429363 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $4,989,358.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

