CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW) Short Interest Down 15.2% in August

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Price Performance

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,229. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.