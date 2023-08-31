Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CKPT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Checkpoint Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.
CKPT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.01. 148,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $14.10.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.
