Chia Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.23 or 0.00112074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chia has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Chia has a total market cap of $243.66 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 29,336,019 coins and its circulating supply is 8,335,833 coins. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

