Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $545.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Chico’s FAS updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.87-$0.95 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.08-$0.12 EPS.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $625.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

