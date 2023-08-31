Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $545.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 34.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Chico’s FAS updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.87-$0.95 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.08-$0.12 EPS.

Chico’s FAS Stock Down 2.1 %

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $625.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

Featured Stories

