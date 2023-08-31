China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Update

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,500 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 611,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCVTF remained flat at 1.26 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,500 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of 2.27. China Conch Venture has a fifty-two week low of 1.26 and a fifty-two week high of 1.26.

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

