China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Short Interest Update

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,358,900 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 2,172,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,572.6 days.

China MeiDong Auto Stock Performance

Shares of CMEIF stock remained flat at $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday. China MeiDong Auto has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Get China MeiDong Auto alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China MeiDong Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

China MeiDong Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China MeiDong Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China MeiDong Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.