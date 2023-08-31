China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,205,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 1,366,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Overseas Property from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of China Overseas Property stock remained flat at $1.14 on Thursday. China Overseas Property has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

