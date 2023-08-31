Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Down 14.5% in August

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Citizens Community Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. 2,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,223. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $108.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.