Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 159.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Clarus Securities initiated coverage on shares of Collective Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Collective Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CNLMF

Collective Mining Stock Performance

Collective Mining Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNLMF remained flat at $4.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.48. Collective Mining has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.26.

(Get Free Report)

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.