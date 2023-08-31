Comparing VinFast Auto (VFS) and Its Peers

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) is one of 659 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare VinFast Auto to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VinFast Auto and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A VinFast Auto Competitors 111 587 862 15 2.50

Profitability

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 31.66%. Given VinFast Auto’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VinFast Auto has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares VinFast Auto and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A -43.68% 2.24% VinFast Auto Competitors -57.30% -66.05% -1.29%

Risk and Volatility

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VinFast Auto and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto N/A $12.02 million 192.84 VinFast Auto Competitors $1.19 billion $27.06 million 53.28

VinFast Auto’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

VinFast Auto beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. The company operates as a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

