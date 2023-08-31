CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) & Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Head-To-Head Survey

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) and Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CoreCivic and Blue Line Protection Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic $1.85 billion 0.66 $122.32 million $1.03 10.45 Blue Line Protection Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -3.52

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Line Protection Group. Blue Line Protection Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreCivic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Line Protection Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CoreCivic and Blue Line Protection Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CoreCivic presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.88%. Given CoreCivic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than Blue Line Protection Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of CoreCivic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Blue Line Protection Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CoreCivic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Blue Line Protection Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCivic and Blue Line Protection Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic 6.46% 4.27% 1.93% Blue Line Protection Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CoreCivic beats Blue Line Protection Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated 44 correctional and detention facilities, 23 residential reentry centers, and 8 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Blue Line Protection Group

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. provides armed protection and transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for businesses engaged in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. It offers asset logistic services comprising armed transportation services, including shipment protection, money escort, and asset vaulting; and financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency. The company was formerly known as The Engraving Masters, Inc. and changed its name to Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

