Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Up 6.3% in August

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,620,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 19,390,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Coty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Coty by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Coty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $11.58. 2,569,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,178,408. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.89. Coty has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coty from $11.50 to $12.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.02.

Read Our Latest Report on COTY

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.