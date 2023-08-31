Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Down 14.6% in August

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 217,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 393.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,965. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $607.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 192.94%.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

