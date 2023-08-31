Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Acquires 38,712 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,712 shares during the period. H World Group comprises approximately 14.9% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $19,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.28. 2,167,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,961. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $53.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. H World Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

