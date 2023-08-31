Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 119.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up 5.8% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.50.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.40, for a total transaction of $17,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $42,243,955.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total value of $4,153,986.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at $932,481.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.40, for a total value of $17,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,243,955.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,096 shares of company stock worth $57,353,229 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $458.89. 894,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,034. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.46. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

