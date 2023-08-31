Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.96 Million in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. Floor & Decor comprises about 1.5% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Floor & Decor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:FND traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.70. The stock had a trading volume of 934,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,272. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $116.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FND shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $580,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,465. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $580,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,301 shares of company stock worth $5,984,168 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

See Also

