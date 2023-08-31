Critical Contrast: Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) versus LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) and Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSE:ESP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LG Display and Espey Manufacturing & Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LG Display $23,222.61 billion 0.00 -$2.15 billion ($4.98) -1.01 Espey Manufacturing & Electronics $32.10 million N/A $1.26 million $1.24 13.56

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LG Display. LG Display is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Espey Manufacturing & Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

LG Display has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for LG Display and Espey Manufacturing & Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LG Display 0 0 2 0 3.00 Espey Manufacturing & Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of LG Display shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of LG Display shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

LG Display pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. LG Display pays out -3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LG Display is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares LG Display and Espey Manufacturing & Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LG Display -20.53% -42.32% -12.80% Espey Manufacturing & Electronics 8.56% 9.13% 7.11%

Summary

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics beats LG Display on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays. The company also provides display panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It operates in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, Poland, and other European countries. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in March 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Saratoga Springs, NY.

