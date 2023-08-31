Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,226,200 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 1,118,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.9 days.
Critical Elements Lithium Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CRECF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.11. 33,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,807. Critical Elements Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.
About Critical Elements Lithium
