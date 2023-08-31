Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,226,200 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 1,118,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.9 days.

Critical Elements Lithium Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRECF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.11. 33,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,807. Critical Elements Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

