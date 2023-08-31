Critical Survey: Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) & Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seer and Akoya Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seer $15.00 million 11.21 -$92.97 million ($1.49) -1.77 Akoya Biosciences $85.00 million 2.99 -$70.64 million ($1.97) -2.64

Akoya Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Seer. Akoya Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seer 1 1 0 0 1.50 Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Seer and Akoya Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Seer presently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 213.69%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 175.64%. Given Seer’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Seer is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Seer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Seer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seer and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seer -564.96% -21.39% -19.54% Akoya Biosciences -89.82% -123.30% -43.90%

Volatility and Risk

Seer has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akoya Biosciences has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seer beats Akoya Biosciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seer

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. Seer, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Oregon Health & Science University; The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard; Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow. It also provides PhenoCycler and PhenoImager reagents; and biopharma services. In addition, the company offers analysis software partnerships ecosystem; inForm Tissue, an automated image analysis software package for accurately visualizing and quantifying biomarkers in tissue sections; Phenoptr, which provides functions that consolidate and analyze output tables created by inForm software; and phenoptrReports, a software that generates shareable reports and visualizations based on the phenoptr output in an intuitive front-end GUI. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

