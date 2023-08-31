CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Update

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,200 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 253,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CSPCY traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.96. 107,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,354. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.64. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 1-year low of C$2.74 and a 1-year high of C$5.35.

Get CSPC Pharmaceutical Group alerts:

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.0572 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.