Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Up 6.1% in August

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %
CPIX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. 6,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,014. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.32.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.
