Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $11.93. 497,454 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 423,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $386,000.

About Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

