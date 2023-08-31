DAO Maker Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $149.32 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00003007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $149.32 million and approximately $985,824.86 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,074,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

