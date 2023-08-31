DB Agriculture Double Long ETN (OTCMKTS:DAGXF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in August

DB Agriculture Double Long ETN (OTCMKTS:DAGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

DB Agriculture Double Long ETN Stock Performance

DB Agriculture Double Long ETN stock remained flat at $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. DB Agriculture Double Long ETN has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

