Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $89.5-91.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.91 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.35-1.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.36.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,989,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,137. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.21.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,965,841 shares of company stock valued at $219,485,757 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $139,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

