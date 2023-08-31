Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Holdings Trimmed by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Denbury were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 502,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,990,000 after purchasing an additional 137,394 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $10,954,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of DEN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.58. 2,301,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,388. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.13 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.63.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). Denbury had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $328.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

DEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial downgraded Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Johnson Rice downgraded Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

