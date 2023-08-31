Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Trading 5.9% Higher

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.06 and last traded at $35.06. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Up 5.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

