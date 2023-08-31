Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson updated its FY24 guidance to $3.14-3.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $3.14-$3.30 EPS.

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $48.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.81.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,086,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 404,335 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,484 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

